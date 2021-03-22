Bezos vs Ambani won’t end with a verdict in Future. This is their next battle

The world’s largest retailer is permeating the complex tapestry of the only billion-people-plus market open to it. And it’s doing so by tweaking its business models to suit local preferences, practices, quirks — and Covid-19 disruptions. The “I Have Space" partnership Hodkar has signed up for allows entrepreneurs to collect Amazon packages for their area, safekeep them, and go door to door when they know there’ll be someone home to receive the orders. Drop-offs at the doorstep or in the mailbox may be common in the U.S., but they aren’t a workable option in India. Rather than waste money on failed deliveries, it helps Amazon to have a local as its ally. Hodkar tells me she’s making as much as she did before the pandemic for a few hours the 30-year-old spends on the road on her Honda Activa two-wheeler.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}