Bharat Forge re-appoints Amit Kalyani as vice chairman and joint MD
Amit Kalyani's current tenure as joint MD ends on 10 May 2024. He has been associated with the company since 1999, starting his career focusing on operations and manufacturing before moving on to IT and finance
Bharat Forge Ltd on Wednesday said it has appointed Amit Kalyani as vice chairman and joint managing director (MD) of the company for another five years, effective 11 May 2024.
