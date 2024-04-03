Active Stocks
Bharat Forge re-appoints Amit Kalyani as vice chairman and joint MD

Naman Suri

Amit Kalyani's current tenure as joint MD ends on 10 May 2024. He has been associated with the company since 1999, starting his career focusing on operations and manufacturing before moving on to IT and finance

File photo of Amit B. Kalyani, joint managing director, Bharat Forge (standing) and Baba Kalyani, chairman & managing director, Bharat Forge (sitting). The company’s journey into the arms business began in 2010.Premium
File photo of Amit B. Kalyani, joint managing director, Bharat Forge (standing) and Baba Kalyani, chairman & managing director, Bharat Forge (sitting). The company’s journey into the arms business began in 2010.

Bharat Forge Ltd on Wednesday said it has appointed Amit Kalyani as vice chairman and joint managing director (MD) of the company for another five years, effective 11 May 2024.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the board of directors and is subject to shareholder approval.

Amit Kalyani is the son of Babasaheb Kalyani, chairman and MD of Bharat Forge.

Amit Kalyani's current tenure as joint MD ends on 10 May 2024. He has been associated with the company since 1999, starting his career focusing on operations and manufacturing before moving on to IT and finance, the company said.

In May 2004, he was appointed the company’s executive director and played a key role in the strategy and execution of several acquisitions, and diversification of business.

Bharat Forge, the defence-to-auto component supplier, is the flagship company of the $3 billion Kalyani Group.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Naman Suri
Naman is a skilled business journalist who excels in breaking down complex financial details. He specializes in the corporate sector, providing thorough coverage of the pharmaceutical industry, the dynamic field of sports business, and the fascinating area of white-collar crime. Naman has a knack for making sense of numbers and presenting them in an understandable way.
Published: 03 Apr 2024, 06:39 PM IST
