Bharat Forge re-appoints Amit Kalyani as vice chairman and joint MD

Bharat Forge Ltd on Wednesday said it has appointed Amit Kalyani as vice chairman and joint managing director (MD) of the company for another five years, effective 11 May 2024.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the board of directors and is subject to shareholder approval.

Amit Kalyani is the son of Babasaheb Kalyani, chairman and MD of Bharat Forge.

Amit Kalyani's current tenure as joint MD ends on 10 May 2024. He has been associated with the company since 1999, starting his career focusing on operations and manufacturing before moving on to IT and finance, the company said.

In May 2004, he was appointed the company’s executive director and played a key role in the strategy and execution of several acquisitions, and diversification of business.

Bharat Forge, the defence-to-auto component supplier, is the flagship company of the $3 billion Kalyani Group.

