Bharat Petroleum appoints V.R.K. Gupta as chief financial officer

BPCL said V.R.K. Gupta has played a critical role in strategy formulation and implementation to ensure corporate governance compliance and in monitoring key internal controls.
1 min read . 03:48 PM IST Livemint

  • Gupta has been handling various functions of finance at BPCL for over two decades and holds rich experience in corporate accounts, risk management, budgeting, business plan, and treasury operations.

MUMBAI : Privatization-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), has appointed V.R.K. Gupta as its chief financial officer as N. Vijayagopal, director (finance) superannuated from the service on 31 July 2021, the company said on Tuesday.

Gupta has been handling various functions of finance at BPCL for over two decades and holds rich experience in corporate accounts, risk management, budgeting, business plan, and treasury operations.

"He has played critical role in strategy formulation and implementation to ensure corporate governance compliance and in monitoring key internal controls," the company said, and added that besides heading the corporate treasury, he is also a board member of Fino Paytech Ltd, Fino Finance Ltd and Mumbai Aviation Fuel and Farm Facility Lted.

The government is in the process of privatizing BPCL by selling its entire 52.98% stake in the company.

The government last Thursday permitted 100% foreign investment under the automatic route in oil and gas PSUs, which have received in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment. This move would facilitate privatization of India's second biggest oil refiner BPCL.

