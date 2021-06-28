MUMBAI: BharatPe on Monday announced the appointment of Parth Joshi as the company's chief marketing officer. Joshi has extensive experience in building brands, across India and overseas, and will work closely with Suhail Sameer, group president, BharatePe.

Before this, Joshi was the head of marketing– global expansion markets, Reckitt, based out of Singapore. He has also held various marketing roles in GSK and L’Oréal.

“As we chase bigger ambitions, it is key to ensure that the brand and marketing strategy of the company keeps pace with the evolving business. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Parth as he joins our leadership team" said Ashneer Grover, chief executive and co-founder, BharatPe.

“I am confident that Parth’s experience with FMCG giants will be instrumental as we aspire to build BharatPe as preferred financial services and credit partner for tens of millions of merchants. Also, his in-depth understanding of consumer aspirations and behaviour would be key as we build products like BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) for the end customers and scale PAYBACK in India in the times to come." he added.

“BharatPe has seen stupendous growth over the last couple of years. It is phenomenal how India has accepted digital payments and BharatPe has been at the forefront of this transformation. I am looking forward to build BharatPe as the preferred brand for our customers. We also have big plans for the consumer side and I am excited to lead and build this business with the team," said Joshi.

BharatPe recently appointed Gautam Kaushik to lead its payment business, Sumeet Singh as general counsel and head of corporate strategy, and Amit Jain as chief risk officer.

