BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain will appear in front of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for questioning in connection with an alleged ₹81-crore fraud at the fintech unicorn, on November 21, 2023, police sources told PTI.

Earlier, Mint reported that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, citing its investigation, has claimed that Grover and his family members used backdated invoices to siphon off funds. The probe agency also noted that it could not trace many firms to which BharatPe had made vendor payments, as per the report.

Grover, in his social media post, quoted the EOW as saying that the investigation of the case “is at an initial stage" and “replies from various authorities are yet to be received and examined."

“Moreover, further course of investigation is in progress on the allegations levelled by the complainant in the present case," he further quoted the investigating body as stating.

In response to a complaint filed by BharatPe, the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) has invited the couple to attend its office on Mandir Marg on November 21.

After Grover claimed he had been stopped at Delhi airport on Thursday while travelling to New York with his wife, the development occurred hours after he posted a post on X.

It was confirmed by the EOW officials that the couple had been stopped after they were issued a lookout circular.

In May, the EOW filed an FIR against Grover, Madhuri Jain, and their family members, Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain.

Approximately ₹81.30 crore was reported to have been damaged by Grover and his family due to illegitimate payments to bogus human resource consultants, inflated and undue payments by passthrough vendors connected to the accused, sham transactions for input tax credits, payment of penalties to GST authorities, illegal payments to travel agencies, forged invoices by Madhuri Jain, and destruction of documents.

A status report was filed in court by EOW officials on November 7.

It is possible for the accused to spend between ten years and life in prison if convicted.

In December 2022, BharatPe filed a civil suit against Grover and his family in the Delhi High Court, seeking up to ₹88.67 crore in damages.

(With Inputs from PTI)

