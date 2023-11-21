BharatPe Ashneer Grover, wife, Madhuri Jain to appear before EOW for questioning today
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain have been summoned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for questioning in an alleged ₹81-crore fraud at the fintech unicorn
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain will appear in front of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for questioning in connection with an alleged ₹81-crore fraud at the fintech unicorn, on November 21, 2023, police sources told PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message