In India, there is a problem of MRP (maximum retail price) where a business can't sell a product above that price as compared to the West where there is no MRP, Grover said, adding that, most Indians are unwilling to pay for the service and with MRP being capped, setting up any consumer-centric business is very tough.
Grover further added that people still haven't yet cracked the grocery business model in India, sharing examples that only two or three companies withstood the competition and excelled in the domestic market.
Grover is currently involved in a legal battle with Kotak Mahindra Bank over an alleged viral audio clip, where he was seen abusing and threatening a Kotak employee for missing out on share allotment during the initial public offer of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates online fashion and wellness company Nykaa.