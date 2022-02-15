Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / People /  BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover says Indians are the 'most spoilt' consumers

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover says Indians are the 'most spoilt' consumers

File Photo of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover
1 min read . 09:50 PM IST Livemint

  • Speaking at a talk show, Grover said, 'Indians need everything at a cheap price, which should also be in a small size and even after that, our consumers look out for discounts.'

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian customer is the most spoilt one in the world, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover said while talking about his stint at Grofers, now known as Blinkit.

Speaking at a talk show, Grover said, "Indians need everything at a cheap price, which should also be in a small size and even after that, our consumers look out for discounts."

In India, there is a problem of MRP (maximum retail price) where a business can't sell a product above that price as compared to the West where there is no MRP, Grover said, adding that, most Indians are unwilling to pay for the service and with MRP being capped, setting up any consumer-centric business is very tough.

Grover further added that people still haven't yet cracked the grocery business model in India, sharing examples that only two or three companies withstood the competition and excelled in the domestic market.

Grover is currently involved in a legal battle with Kotak Mahindra Bank over an alleged viral audio clip, where he was seen abusing and threatening a Kotak employee for missing out on share allotment during the initial public offer of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates online fashion and wellness company Nykaa.

Later, Grover reportedly stated that he was "arm-twisted" by the company's investors into going on leave and had lost confidence in CEO Sameer Suhail, and he should be removed.

