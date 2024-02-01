BharatPe fraud: Ashneer Grover, wife move Delhi HC challenging Look Out Circular
As an interim relief, Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have sought suspension of the LOC issued against them with a further direction to the authorities not to interfere with or prevent their right to travel abroad.
NEW DELHI : Payment app BharatPe’s former MD Ashneer Grover and his wife on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them in connection with the investigation in a cheating and forgery case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message