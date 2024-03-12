BharatPe Saga: Rajnish Kumar complicit in fraud transactions, says Ashneer Grover accusing Board Chair of misconduct
Ashneer Grover alleged that Rajnish Kumar hiked his salary threefold to ₹1.5 crore per year for his services, compared to his initial fees upon joining the board in October 2021
The ongoing tussle at BharatPe has taken a new turn as the former Managing Director, Ashneer Grover, has levelled serious allegations against the company’s board Chairman, Rajnish Kumar. In a letter addressed to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Grover has accused Kumar of allocating equity shares worth hundreds of crores to himself since joining the BharatPe board, according to a report by Economic Times.