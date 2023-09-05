BharatPe's chief business officer Nishant Jain quits

New Delhi: BharatPe's chief business officer Nishant Jain has quit the firm and joined stock broking firm Angel One as executive director and chief business officer (assisted business). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, Jain said, "The past 3.5 years with BharatPe have been nothing short of extraordinary. It has been thrilling experience, filled with the satisfaction of making a meaningful impact."

Jain had joined BharatPe as part of the CXO team in 2020. Before that, he worked in leadership roles with Pepsi and Zomato.

Jain's resignation follows a series of senior-level departures from BharatPe in the past one year.

Recently, senior executive Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl stepped down from the post of BharatPe's chief business officer of merchant lending after four years of service.

Mint was first to report the exit of BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer earlier this year. Last year, the company's chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal; PostPe head Nehul Malhotra; chief product officer for lending and consumer products Rajat Jain; and Geetanshu Singla, vice president of technology, resigned. Chief revenue officer Nishit Sharma and one of BharatPe's founding members Satyam Nathani also left the firm in 2022. BharatPe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya, who ran the product and tech of the fintech giant also quit.