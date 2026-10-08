Bharti Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal backs Jio's public listing, says ‘looking forward to a very successful IPO’

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has commented for the first time on rival Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms IPO, backing the much-awaited public listing.
“Excellent, we are all looking forward to a very successful IPO," he told Mint on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi.
The Reliance Industries-backed digital services company is expected to file its final offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the week starting October 12, according to a PTI report.
(More to come)
Quick answers to key questions
Jio Platforms is expected to file its final offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the week starting October 12.
Sunil Bharti Mittal expressed support for Jio Platforms' IPO, stating, 'Excellent, we are all looking forward to a very successful IPO,' indicating optimism about its potential market impact.
The IPO may help narrow the holding-company discount on Reliance shares by providing clearer valuation for Jio, thus potentially increasing the visible value of Reliance's holdings.
Jio Platforms is seeking a valuation of about ₹11 lakh crore ($114 billion) for its initial public offering.
Yes, existing Reliance shareholders should monitor the upcoming record date and final offer documents to qualify for the reserved shareholder category in the Jio IPO.
Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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