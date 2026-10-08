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Bharti Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal backs Jio's public listing, says ‘looking forward to a very successful IPO’

Jatin Grover, Eshita Gain
Published8 Oct 2026, 11:53 AM IST
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Bharti Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal backs Jio's public listing
Bharti Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal backs Jio's public listing
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Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has commented for the first time on rival Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms IPO, backing the much-awaited public listing.

“Excellent, we are all looking forward to a very successful IPO," he told Mint on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi.

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The Reliance Industries-backed digital services company is expected to file its final offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the week starting October 12, according to a PTI report.


(More to come)

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
What are the expected filing dates for Jio Platforms' IPO documents with SEBI?

Jio Platforms is expected to file its final offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the week starting October 12.

2
Why is Sunil Bharti Mittal supportive of Jio Platforms' IPO?

Sunil Bharti Mittal expressed support for Jio Platforms' IPO, stating, 'Excellent, we are all looking forward to a very successful IPO,' indicating optimism about its potential market impact.

3
How is Jio Platforms' IPO expected to influence Reliance's share value?

The IPO may help narrow the holding-company discount on Reliance shares by providing clearer valuation for Jio, thus potentially increasing the visible value of Reliance's holdings.

4
What is the estimated IPO valuation for Jio Platforms?

Jio Platforms is seeking a valuation of about ₹11 lakh crore ($114 billion) for its initial public offering.

5
Should Reliance Industries shareholders track details about the Jio IPO?

Yes, existing Reliance shareholders should monitor the upcoming record date and final offer documents to qualify for the reserved shareholder category in the Jio IPO.

About the Authors

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting expe...Read More

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More

Bharti AirtelMukesh Ambani
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