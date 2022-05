Bhavish Aggarwal has been spreading the word about Ola Scooter's S1, S1Pro next purchase window for the past few weeks. The announcement was made by company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

In a tweet, Bhavish Agarwal tweeted," Opening the purchase window this weekend for all. Those who have reserved will get early access. The Ola CEO also announced that the test ride camps will also open in 5 cities.

Opening the purchase window this weekend for all.



Those who have reserved will get early access. More details in email.



Test ride camps also open in 5 cities starting tomorrow and ofcourse deliveries will be in #HyperMode. #EndICEage ⚡ pic.twitter.com/bcygnALvDc — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 18, 2022

Earlier,Ola Electric said it will raise prices of S1 Pro scooter with effect from the next purchase window. The entirely digital payment process will be through the Ola app only.

Meanwhile, Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric said that it had launched an investigation to find out what caused one its electric scooters to catch fire.

"We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days," the company said in a statement.

Lithium-ion batteries, whether used in electric vehicles or electronic devices, can catch fire if they have been improperly manufactured or damaged, or if the software that operates the battery is not designed correctly.

Ola company officials have said previously that the company imports its battery cells from South Korea but plans to start manufacturing them locally.