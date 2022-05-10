Bhavish Aggarwal highlights major takeaways since launch of S1 e-scooter

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bhavish Aggarwal has stated that with the help of S1 scooters travelling more tha 1 million kms, a total of 20,000 litres of petrol saved a day which resulted in savings of ₹20 lah per day and most importatntly a total of 40,000 Kgs of CO2 emissions saved a day
Ola chief Bhavish Aggarwal has today in a tweet highlighted the major achievements as the Ola community is riding more than 1 million kms per day on thier S1 electric scooters.
Bhavish Aggarwal has stated that with the help of S1 scooters travelling more tha 1 million kms, a total of 20,000 litres of petrol saved a day which resulted in savings of ₹20 lah per day and most importatntly a total of 40,000 Kgs of CO2 emissions saved a day.
Meanwhile, about 12,689 Ola scooters were registered last month, up 39% from the previous month. Meanwhile, Hero Electric registered 6,571 units of its scooters, slipping to third spot by registering a 50% decline. Okinawa Autotech took the second spot with about 10,000 registrations in April 2022, whereas Ampere and Ather were in the fourth and fifth spot respectively.
In January this year, Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, the EV arm of Ola Cabs’ parent ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, raised $200 million, in a funding round from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others at a valuation of $5 billion, or about ₹37,300 crore.