Bhavish Aggarwal net worth drops! How much money does Ola Electric CEO have after selling 2.62 crore shares?

Ola Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal has offloaded a part of his stake in the company, according to the data collected from the NSE website.

The data shows that Aggarwal, who founded Ola Electric, has sold more than 2.62 crore equity shares of the company through a bulk deal. The 2,62,56,748 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility was sold at an average trade price of ₹34.99 apiece on Tuesday.

But did it affect Bhavish Aggarwal's net worth? Read on to find out.

Bhavish Aggarwal net worth Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola Electric Mobility, has a net worth of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires list.

The chart further shows that Aggarwal suffered a hit of $30.9 million in wealth in a day, which has reduced his net worth by 1.89%.

Before Tuesday, the Ola founder had a net worth of nearly $2 billion.

Bhavish Aggarwal's share in Ola Electric Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric Mobility, owned 30.02% or more than 1,32,39,60,029 equity shares in the two-wheeler automaker as of September 2025, according to BSE data.

He took the a limited monetisation of his personal shareholding to fully release all promoter-level share pledges, according to a report by PTI quoting people familiar with the development.

The pledge release transaction involved a combination of monetising a small part of the promoter holding as well as other personal incomes. It will completely release 3.93% of previously pledged shares, making the founder-promoter debt-free.

BSE data highlighted that the total promoter and promoter group stakeholding of Ola Electric stood at 36.78% as of the September quarter of the current financial year.

The remaining 58.35% stake in Ola Electric is owned by public shareholders, while the non-promoter non-public shareholding stands at 4.87% for the September quarter.

The promoter-group holding will be over 34% after the limited stake monetisation, among the largest in the listed new-age listed cohorts, according to the PTI report.

Ola Electric is not expected to see further promoter pledges as the current one was done to seed fund AI startup Krutrim, which has re-emerged as a cloud infra player with positive cash flows.

Ola Electric share price today Ola Electric share price opened flat at ₹34.55 apiece on the BSE on Monday and then touched an intraday low of ₹33.67 on the news of Bhavish Aggarwal selling his stake. The stock was trading 1.74% lower on the BSE at ₹33.90 per share at 11:15 am on Wednesday.