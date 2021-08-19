OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Bhavish Aggarwal's ‘best way to do meetings’ includes a cute participant. Watch video

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has cracked the code to make business meetings less stressful. And it involves petting a dog. The co-founder of indigenous cab hailing platform shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen playing with a dog during what looks like an informal meeting.

Ola Electric Campus in Bengaluru is home to several stray dogs adopted by the company. The canines are collared, fed and taken care of by the company.

Aggarwal recently shared a video of giving back rubs to a dig while being engrossed in conversation with a masked individual. He captioned the video, “The best way to do meetings."

The video received praise from Twitterati for its casual and relaxed demeanour.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Ola recently launched its first electric scooter, the Ola S1, in India at 99,999, marking the cab aggregator's foray into electric mobility. The bookings for the electric scooter are going on, for a token amount of 499, and will continue till deliveries begin in October. Ola is offering EMI schemes for as low as 2,999 on the Ola S1 electric scooter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout