Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has cracked the code to make business meetings less stressful. And it involves petting a dog. The co-founder of indigenous cab hailing platform shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen playing with a dog during what looks like an informal meeting.

Ola Electric Campus in Bengaluru is home to several stray dogs adopted by the company. The canines are collared, fed and taken care of by the company.

Aggarwal recently shared a video of giving back rubs to a dig while being engrossed in conversation with a masked individual. He captioned the video, “The best way to do meetings."

The best way to do meetings 😍 pic.twitter.com/xSL0Q6nq3i — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 18, 2021

The video received praise from Twitterati for its casual and relaxed demeanour.

This should be made into - the only way to do meetings. — Idly Poo (@Shy68597106) August 19, 2021

Taking a leaf from your book for my future meetings with my colleagues 🙂 — Vishal Mittal (@iamv_ishal) August 18, 2021

He’s an Indie boy ❤️ — Aravintha (@AravinthaLS) August 18, 2021

Perfect 😀. This is much better than closed board room one. — Jammu Talks - गल जम्मू दी (@JammuTalks) August 18, 2021

Wow …will look for opening in Ola 😬 — Arpit Bansal (@ArpitBnsl) August 18, 2021

When you are the boss you can do meetings anywhere! — Aaryan Aarya (@Aaryan_Aarya1) August 18, 2021

Ola recently launched its first electric scooter, the Ola S1, in India at ₹99,999, marking the cab aggregator's foray into electric mobility. The bookings for the electric scooter are going on, for a token amount of ₹499, and will continue till deliveries begin in October. Ola is offering EMI schemes for as low as ₹2,999 on the Ola S1 electric scooter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.