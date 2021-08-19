Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >Companies >People >Bhavish Aggarwal's ‘best way to do meetings’ includes a cute participant. Watch video

Bhavish Aggarwal's ‘best way to do meetings’ includes a cute participant. Watch video

Ola , co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
1 min read . 05:57 PM IST Livemint

Ola CEO and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal shared a video of petting a dog during what looked like an informal meeting

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has cracked the code to make business meetings less stressful. And it involves petting a dog. The co-founder of indigenous cab hailing platform shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen playing with a dog during what looks like an informal meeting.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has cracked the code to make business meetings less stressful. And it involves petting a dog. The co-founder of indigenous cab hailing platform shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen playing with a dog during what looks like an informal meeting.

Ola Electric Campus in Bengaluru is home to several stray dogs adopted by the company. The canines are collared, fed and taken care of by the company.

Ola Electric Campus in Bengaluru is home to several stray dogs adopted by the company. The canines are collared, fed and taken care of by the company.

Aggarwal recently shared a video of giving back rubs to a dig while being engrossed in conversation with a masked individual. He captioned the video, “The best way to do meetings."

The video received praise from Twitterati for its casual and relaxed demeanour.

Ola recently launched its first electric scooter, the Ola S1, in India at 99,999, marking the cab aggregator's foray into electric mobility. The bookings for the electric scooter are going on, for a token amount of 499, and will continue till deliveries begin in October. Ola is offering EMI schemes for as low as 2,999 on the Ola S1 electric scooter.

