Ola recently launched its first electric scooter, the Ola S1, in India at ₹99,999, marking the cab aggregator's foray into electric mobility. The bookings for the electric scooter are going on, for a token amount of ₹499, and will continue till deliveries begin in October. Ola is offering EMI schemes for as low as ₹2,999 on the Ola S1 electric scooter.