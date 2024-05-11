Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Sunday lashed out at LinkedIn and its parent company Microsoft for “bullying Indians to agree with their woke culture" and canceling them out. While speaking about confronting the forced ideology as a free thinking Indian, Bhavish Aggarwal asked the Indian developer community to build our own DPI social media framework.

The development came days after Ola CEO criticised LinkedIn for deleting his post twice, where he confronted LinkedIn's AI for what he perceives as "imposing a political ideology" on Indian users. Bhavish Aggarwal questioned that neutrality of LinkedIn AI and accused the platform of pushing a political agenda.

In a long post on X on Saturday, Bhavish Aggarwal announced that Ola will move their entire workload from Microsoft-backed Azure to their own AI space Krutrim cloud within next week. The Ola CEO even offered other companies a full year of free cloud storage if they plan to move out of Azure.

“It is a challenge as all developers know, but my team is so charged up about doing this. Any other developer who wants to move out of Azure, we will offer a full year of free cloud usage. As long as you don’t go back to Azure after that!," he said on X.

“The pronouns issue I wrote about is a woke political ideology of entitlement which doesn’t belong in India. I wouldn’t have waded into this debate but clearly Linkedin has presumed Indians need to have pronouns in our life, and that we can’t criticise it. They will bully us into agreeing with them or cancel us out. And if they can do this to me, I’m sure the average user stands no chance. As a founder and CEO, this western DEI system has a major impact on my business as it grows an entitlement mindset in our professional lives and I will fight it," Ola CEO said slamming the Microsoft-backed platform.

