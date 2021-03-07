Bid for Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's first tweet reach $ 2.5 million

The buyer of Jack Dorsey's tweet will receive a certificate that will be digitally signed and verified by the Twitter CEO

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Washington: Bids for Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's first post on the microblogging site has reached USD 2.5 million.

Washington: Bids for Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's first post on the microblogging site has reached USD 2.5 million.

The 2006 post "Just setting up my twttr" has been listed as a unique digital signature on the website and the highest offer that has been offered till now is USD 2,500,000.

Dorsey tweeted a link to the website listing on Friday, and the Twitter co-founder's post has since then been shared thousands of times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The buyer of Dorsey's tweet will receive a certificate that will be digitally signed and verified by the Twitter CEO. The certificate will include information such as the time of the tweet posted and its text.

According to Valuables, a tweets marketplace that was launched three months ago, buying a tweet means "What you are purchasing is a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator". (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.