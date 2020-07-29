Big tech CEOs to claim stiff market competition in US antitrust hearing

According to the written testimonies, all four CEOs seem to be arguing that they face lots of competition in the market, other than reiterating how their products have contributed to the growth of other industries and businesses. “Google operates in highly competitive and dynamic global markets, in which prices are free or falling, and products are constantly improving. Today’s competitive landscape looks nothing like it did 5 years ago, let alone 21 years ago, when Google launched its first product, Google Search," said Pichai’s written testimony.