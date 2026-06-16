Big tech is panicking about AI and terrifying young workers, says Microsoft's Brad Smith

A three-decade veteran of Microsoft is pushing back against what he describes as a culture of manufactured alarm inside the technology industry. Brad Smith, who serves as vice chair and president of the company, says influential voices in tech have been consistently wrong about the pace of disruption, consistently hypocritical about the solutions they propose, and consistently careless about the human cost of the panic they generate.

His remarks, made from Microsoft's campus in Redmond, Washington, arrive alongside a newly published paper on what artificial intelligence will actually mean for the workforce over the coming decades.

"Nobody knows for sure, but let's not panic," Smith said.

Graduation Season Gave the Tech Industry a Warning It Should Not Ignore The clearest recent evidence of a broken relationship between the technology sector and the public, Smith argues, came not from a boardroom or a policy debate but from university stages across the country this spring. When artificial intelligence was mentioned at commencement ceremonies, it drew boos. Smith believes the industry needs to sit with that.

In his paper, he writes that the reaction ought to be a "powerful wake-up call for the tech sector." He goes further: "Hopefully, leaders across our industry will listen and seek to learn from this reaction. For the past half-century, the youngest generation of people and workers has led the way in adopting new digital technologies. When people who use a new technology complain about it, we had better take notice."

The signal matters because young people have historically been the technology sector's most reliable early adopters. Losing that constituency is not a minor communications problem.

Calls to Slow Down AI Ring Hollow When the Same Companies Are Accelerating Smith reserved particular criticism for the increasingly common industry practice of calling for restraint whilst simultaneously pushing development forward at pace. He pointed specifically to a recent essay by Anthropic, which argued there could be value in slowing AI's progress "to give ourselves more time to deal with its immense implications."

His counter was direct: "If somebody says, 'This technology is so powerful that we need a global treaty to slow it down,' then I would say: Then take your foot off the accelerator yourself if you think it's moving too fast."

The argument cuts to a tension that has become increasingly visible across the sector, where warnings about existential risk often coexist with record levels of investment and product launches.

A Generation Shaped by Pandemic and Instability Deserves a Better Message Smith placed the commencement backlash in a wider biographical context, drawing attention to the specific circumstances of the cohort now crossing into professional life. These are young people who moved through secondary school during the COVID-19 pandemic, whose social connections were mediated primarily through screens, and who have come of age against a sustained backdrop of political volatility.

"Now, they finally get to enter the workforce and here comes AI?" Smith said. "Too often, this is being presented to them as something that is going to happen to them, not for them. And I think this is their way of saying: 'Wait a second. Not so fast. We have a voice. We want to be heard.'"

The framing matters. Whether AI is something imposed on workers or something that extends what workers can do is not merely a semantic question. It shapes how an entire generation approaches a technology that will define their professional lives.

The Real Timeline for AI Disruption Is Decades, Not Quarters One of Smith's most pointed challenges to the prevailing narrative concerns timing. The compressed forecasts common in investor presentations and media coverage, he argues, are driven less by evidence than by the mechanics of fundraising.

"This is going to unfold over 25 years, not two-and-a-half," he said. "But look, if you're trying to raise money as entrepreneurs need to do, it's easier to raise money if people think it's going to happen sooner rather than later. But we spend a lot of time studying the history of technology. Twenty-five years for complete transformation of an economy would be a record setter."

The compression of timelines serves capital formation. It does not serve workers, students, or anyone trying to make rational decisions about education and careers.

Silicon Valley Keeps Making the Same Two Mistakes About Human Potential At the core of Smith's critique is what he describes as a persistent double failure in how the technology industry thinks about its own products and the people who will use them.

"Tech leaders tend to repeat two mistakes," he said. "One is: They overestimate the impact of technology, especially the pace at which it will arrive. And second: The tech leaders often underestimate people. There was a time when humanity discovered that a horse could run faster than a person. So, people learned how to ride horses. Let's use AI to help people do more and not replace us."

The analogy is deliberately modest. The point is not that AI is unimportant but that the pattern of human adaptation to powerful new tools has a long and consistent history that the current debate largely ignores.

Confident Predictions From Proven Wrong-Footed Voices Deserve Scrutiny

Smith also took aim at the authority accorded to voices who have built reputations on forecasts that have not materialised, yet who continue to make sweeping pronouncements with undiminished certainty.

"You find that the same folks who made the wrong predictions a decade ago keep making them with extraordinary conviction," Smith said. "And it makes great fodder for people who generate stories for a living."

AI Regulation Risks Repeating the Empty Theatre of Social Media Policy Debates On the question of governance, Smith drew a direct line between the current moment and the largely unproductive legislative debates that surrounded social media over the past decade. The pattern, he suggested, is repeating itself.

"You had some companies that said, 'We want legislation,' and then they basically opposed every bill in Congress because they never liked it specifically," he said. For those navigating AI policy discussions, he offered a practical filter: beware "ideas that are so grandiose that the chance of them being adopted is zero."

Smith's Central Argument: Redirect the Debate Towards What Technology Can Build

Across each of his criticisms runs a single consistent thread. The conversation about AI and work has become untethered from the practical question of what the technology can actually do for people who use it every day.

The debate has been "too focused on grandiose predictions," Smith said, "and not centered enough in: Let's use technology, as we always have, to help people do better things."