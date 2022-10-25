Big Tech’s rule setting power warrants effective scrutiny: CCI Chairperson

We are conscious that in an emerging economy like India where industry is gearing up to make the nation self-reliant as well as to enhance its global competitiveness, mergers and acquisitions would be a potent instrument. Alongside its unfailing commitment to objective and robust substantive assessment of mergers, CCI has adopted a slew of measures to ensure speedy clearance to non-problematic transactions, to reduce procedural burden, and to make filings simpler. Specifically, to ease compliance, CCI has amended the merger control regulations to dispense with the requirement of providing information on non-compete arrangements. This has provided the required flexibility to the parties to the combination in negotiating non-compete clauses and reduced the information requirements at the time of notifying the combination. A green channel route has also been recently introduced for automatic approval of combinations. This is a first of its kind trust-based system in the world, where notifiable transactions having no overlaps, be it horizontal, vertical or complementary between the parties, are deemed approved upon its filing. It is expected to promote a speedy, transparent and accountable merger review, striking a balance between facilitation and enforcement. The green channel route has gained traction with one out of every five transactions being filed under this route, demonstrating stakeholders’ confidence. All these steps made the approval process business friendly and reduced compliance costs. These are some of the measures which we have taken in the recent past. I must add that CCI continuously reviews its procedures and processes in order to facilitate ease of doing business, apart from lessening compliance burden.