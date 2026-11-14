Big update on NVIDIA-Jensen Huang fiasco: Singapore never investigated Alice Huang for espionage, returned her passport

Singapore has barred Megaspeed chief executive Alice Huang from entering the country. Authorities said she had provided inaccurate information during an investigation into server purchases. However, investigators found insufficient evidence that she had committed any offence linked to the declarations, according to CNA. The Home Affairs Ministry also said Huang was never investigated for espionage, the Singapore-based news channel reported.

Alice Huang made headlines last week after her name was linked to Jensen Huang. American authorities suspect that she is a Chinese spy. Jensen’s affair with her eventually forced him to resign as NVIDIA president.

The inquiry started in February 2025 and covered several companies and their key officers. Singaporean authorities launched it independently, the ministry said. The ministry said no foreign government had asked Singapore to launch the investigation.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Did Singapore investigate Alice Huang for espionage? ⌵ No. Singapore’s Home Affairs Ministry said its investigation was not related to espionage and that no foreign government had asked Singapore to launch it. 2 What was Singapore’s investigation into Alice Huang about? ⌵ The inquiry examined suspected false declarations involving server purchases, including whether servers were transferred from Malaysia to another destination contrary to declarations made in Singapore. 3 Why was Alice Huang barred from entering Singapore? ⌵ Authorities said Huang had provided inaccurate information during the investigation. Although investigators found insufficient evidence to establish that she had committed an offence, Singapore barred her from entering. 4 When was Alice Huang’s passport returned? ⌵ Singapore returned Huang’s passport on February 26, 2026. She left the country that same day. 5 How did Singapore work with US authorities in the Megaspeed investigation? ⌵ Singapore police and the Attorney General’s Chambers sought US assistance in obtaining information from supplier Supermicro. Investigators said the information available remained limited after the supplier offered limited cooperation.

The investigation focused on suspected false declarations involving server purchases. Officials wanted to know whether physical servers were transferred from Malaysia to another destination. That route would have contradicted declarations made in Singapore.

Authorities questioned Huang, a Hong Kong resident, in June 2025. They investigated her in her capacity as Megaspeed’s chief executive. The ministry said she was based outside Singapore.

US authorities conducted checks on Megaspeed that month while Huang was present. CNA reported that the June checks came four months after Singapore had opened its inquiry.

Singapore first learned of American interest in the company during those checks. Singapore police impounded Huang’s passport on the same day.

In July 2025, Singapore police and the Attorney General’s Chambers met US authorities. They sought help obtaining information from Supermicro, a US-based supplier.

After the supplier had offered limited cooperation, Singapore repeated its request from September 2025 onwards. The information available to investigators remained limited.

By February 2026, investigators had found insufficient evidence to establish that Huang had committed any offence. Their conclusion concerned the inquiry into Megaspeed’s inaccurate declarations.

Authorities found that Huang had provided inaccurate information and barred her from entering Singapore. Her passport was returned on February 26. She left Singapore that same day.

According to Singapore’s Home Affairs Ministry, the country does not enforce other countries’ unilateral export controls. However, it expects companies operating in Singapore to take those rules into account.

The ministry also addressed how companies use their links to Singapore. It said Singapore would not tolerate fraud or dishonest practices to evade foreign export controls.

The ministry said Singapore would continue to run its own investigations. It would work with foreign authorities where appropriate and take firm action when warranted. In the Megaspeed case, cooperation included seeking assistance from US authorities regarding Supermicro.

MegaSpeed’s statement According to Megaspeed, it takes its obligations under US export control law seriously. The company also said it had cooperated with US inspections.

“Compliance is a fundamental priority for the company, and Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the U.S. government,” the company said in an official statement.