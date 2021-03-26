Big win for Tata in Mistry battle

On issues relating to pledging of Tata Sons’ shares, which has emerged as a contentious issue after it became known that SP Group was planning to offer its stake in the company as collateral to raise funds, the apex court directed both sides to resolve the matter through negotiations, while upholding its legal validity. “After attacking Article 75 before NCLT, the SP Group cannot ask this court to go into the question of fixation of fair value compensation for exercising an exit option. The valuation of the shares of SP Group depends upon the value of the stake of Tata Sons in listed equities, unlisted equities, immovable assets, etc., and also perhaps the funds raised by SP Group on the security/pledge of these shares. Therefore, at this stage and, in this court, we cannot adjudicate on the fair compensation. We will leave it to the parties to take the Article 75 route or any other legally available route in this regard," the bench said.