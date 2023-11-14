Biki Oberoi, the hotel magnate who embodied fine living
Summary
- His death brings to an end two generations of the family that built the Oberoi empire into an Indian hospitality powerhouse
Understated elegance is the lasting impression which guests who have stayed at any of the Oberoi hotels over the years carry with them. That’s the legacy of Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi who passed away at the age of 94, a year after he had stepped down as the executive chairman of EIH Ltd., which runs the eponymous hotel chain.