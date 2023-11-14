Biki Oberoi, the hotel magnate who embodied fine living

The low-profile Oberoi exemplified every inch the hotel magnate with his finely cut suits and his ever-present cigars. His one failing though might have been the neglect of the group’s finances which led to the piquant situation of rival chain ITC Hotels building a 14.9% stake in EIH by 2000. With the threat of ITC raising its stake to a controlling one, Oberoi was forced to seek a white knight, and ended up selling a similar stake to Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) which in subsequent years went up to nearly 19%. The two together, one a competitor and the other a giant conglomerate, now control nearly 37% of the company while the promoters have 35.7%. With Biki Oberoi’s death, uncertainty hangs over the future of the hotel chain given such an awkward shareholding pattern.