Bill Ackman’s net worth doubles to $9.2 billion in 2025 as Pershing Square scores big gains | How rich is he now?

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is having a remarkable year, with his net worth soaring to $9.2 billion in 2025, up from $4.3 billion in 2024, according to Forbes. The surge comes on the back of exceptional performance by his hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, and its flagship investment vehicle, Pershing Square Holdings, reports Barron's.

Pershing Square Outperforms S&P 500 Pershing Square Holdings, a London-listed closed-end fund also trading on OTC Markets under the ticker PSHZF, has delivered a 25.3% return so far this year, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 11.7% total return over the same period, the Barron's report stated.

The fund’s net asset value (NAV) is reported weekly and currently stands at around $16 billion, while its market value is approximately $11 billion.

The standout performance has been largely driven by the fund’s substantial holdings in mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Barron’s estimates Pershing Square has generated a profit of roughly $2 billion from these investments alone in 2025.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Stocks Skyrocket Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shares have both experienced extraordinary rallies in 2025. Barron's reported Fannie Mae closed Friday at $14.64, representing a 350% increase since January. Meanwhile, Freddie Mac ended the week at $13.50, up over 300% in 2025. Both stocks began 2025 trading around $3 per share.

The dramatic gains are fuelled by investor optimism that the Donald Trump administration will finally release the mortgage agencies from federal conservatorship, a move Bill Ackman has championed for years, experts state.

Pershing Square is believed to be one of the largest holders of both companies’ shares, with an estimated 180 million shares combined — including roughly 115 million of Fannie Mae. The total value of these holdings could now be close to $2.5 billion, as seen on Barron's report.

Bill Ackman’s Concentrated Investment Strategy Ackman’s fund operates with a highly concentrated portfolio, typically focused on about half a dozen core investments. Current holdings include major names such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet, Brookfield Asset Management, and Restaurant Brands International.

Over the years, Bill Ackman has shifted away from short selling to focus entirely on what he describes as “durable growth companies.”

Ackman originally founded Pershing Square in 2004, gaining notoriety for his high-profile short of bond insurer MBIA and his successful rescue of mall operator General Growth Properties during the financial crisis. Today, Pershing Square manages approximately $20 billion in assets.

Bill Ackman: A Billionaire with Influence and Controversy Beyond his investing prowess, Bill Ackman is known for his outspoken views. With more than 2 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), his influence extends far beyond Wall Street.

Bill Ackman made headlines in 2024 when he publicly campaigned for the resignation of Harvard University president Claudine Gay over allegations of plagiarism and antisemitism, which ultimately led to her departure in January 2024.

Bill Ackman also surprised many by endorsing Donald Trump for president in the 2024 election, marking a major shift after decades of supporting Democratic candidates.

Bill Ackman's Notable Wins: From Pandemic Short to Long-Term Bets Bill Ackman’s career has been defined by bold, often contrarian moves. In 2020, he famously earned $2.6 billion by shorting the bond market ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic crash, using the profits to bolster long-term positions.