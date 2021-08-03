Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are officially divorced

Since the split was revealed in May, more than $3 billion worth of shares held by Gates’s Cascade Investment has been transferred to French Gates’s name. That’s a fraction of their $146 billion fortune at the time of the announcement, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, though it may never be known how the ex-couple’s private assets are being divvied up. Gates, 65, is now worth more than $150 billion, according to the index.

