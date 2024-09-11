Bill Gates fears world on brink of war, pandemic possible within 25 years

Bill Gates, the billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder, has sounded the alarm on two major global concerns: the threat of war and the lingering pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Bill Gates, many disturbances in the world today could lead to a major war, and even if the war is avoided, a pandemic is possible, most likely in the next 25 years.

He said that in case of a pandemic, the major question is whether nations are prepared enough compared to the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. He feels that the nations were unprepared for the global outbreak of 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a conversation with CNBC Make it, Gates said, “The country that the world expected to lead and be the model fell short of those expectations," referring to the United States.

Bill Gates' book on pandemic In 2022, Bill Gates wrote the book, “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" in which he called out several governments for being unprepared in 2020 to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

In his book, he also suggested ways for countries worldwide to deal with the pandemic. These included stringent quarantining policies, efficient disease monitoring mechanisms, and boosting vaccine research and development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Although some of the lessons from the coronavirus pandemic have been learned, it’s been way less than I would expect, sadly. Getting our thoughts together about what we did well, what we didn’t do well, is still not happening .... Perhaps, in the next five years, that’ll get better. But, so far, it’s quite surprising," Gates said while referring to the pandemic.

In the upcoming Netflix series"What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates," the Billionaire will explore measures to avoid a pandemic.

This isn’t the first time Bill Gates has expressed his concerns about the pandemic. Earlier, he expressed his worries about the pandemic on various public platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}