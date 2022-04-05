Microsoft Corporation completed 47 years of its existence on 4 April, Monday. On that day, co-founder Bill Gates shared an old video on photo and video sharing app Instagram. This video of him will definitely give you an insight into the American business magnate's early days.

Microsoft Corporation was founded by Bill Gates and his childhood friend Paul Allen on 4 April, 1975. Since then, Microsoft has become a Microsoft is a leading global vendor of computer software; hardware for computer, mobile and gaming systems, and cloud services.

“It took leaps and bounds to accomplish Microsoft’s vision of a computer on every desk and in every home. I’m proud that the company is working to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more," Gates wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video here

In the old video Gates can be seen jumping over a chair apparently at the Microsoft office years ago. Quite the athletic feat, one will notice.

Bill Gates stepped down as the company's CEO in 2000, saying he wanted to focus on the philanthropic works of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

He quit the Microsoft board in 2020 as the board pursued an investigation into the billionaire's romantic relationship with a female employee almost 20 years ago. He had left his full-time role at Microsoft in 2008, but held onto his board seat until March 2020.

On 3 May, 2021, the Bill and his wife Melinda announced they had decided to divorce after 27 years of marriage and 34 years as a couple. They said they would keep working together on charitable efforts. The Wall Street Journal reported that Melinda had been meeting with divorce attorneys since 2019, citing interviews that suggested Bill's ties with Jeffrey Epstein was at least one of her concerns. The divorce was finalized on 2 August, 2021.

