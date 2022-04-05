Bill Gates jumps over a chair, shares ‘reel’ on Microsoft's 47th birthday. Watch

On 3 May, 2021, the Bill and his wife Melinda announced they had decided to divorce after 27 years of marriage and 34 years as a couple. They said they would keep working together on charitable efforts. The Wall Street Journal reported that Melinda had been meeting with divorce attorneys since 2019, citing interviews that suggested Bill's ties with Jeffrey Epstein was at least one of her concerns. The divorce was finalized on 2 August, 2021.