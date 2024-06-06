Bill Gates memoir 'Source Code' next year: Early years, nearly being kicked out of Harvard, Microsoft & more…
Microsoft founder Bill Gates' memoir, 'Source Code,' a reflection on his early life and decision to start Microsoft, is set for release in February 2025. It explores his challenges and influences, paving the way for future memoirs on his time starting and leading Microsoft and philanthropy.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates has announced his memoir, titled 'Source Code', which will come out next year, he wrote on his personal blog.