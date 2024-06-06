Microsoft founder Bill Gates' memoir, 'Source Code,' a reflection on his early life and decision to start Microsoft, is set for release in February 2025. It explores his challenges and influences, paving the way for future memoirs on his time starting and leading Microsoft and philanthropy.

Gates announced on June 4 that pre-orders are open for his memoir, which he dubbed an 'Origin Story' in the blog post. It will be published in February 2025.

'About Unknown Years' "I’m excited to announce my new book, Source Code, which will be published next February. It’s a memoir about my early years, from childhood through my decision to leave college and start Microsoft with Paul Allen. I write about the relationships, lessons, and experiences that laid the foundation for everything in my life that followed," Gates wrote.

The tech billionaire added that while he's been "in the public eye" since his early 20s, but much of his life before then isn’t well known. "Over the years, I’ve often been asked about my upbringing, my time at Harvard, and co-founding the company. Those questions made me realize that people might be interested in my journey and the factors that influenced it," he added.

'Turning Quirks into Strengths' "In the book, I share some of the tougher parts of my early life, including feeling like a misfit as a kid, butting heads with my parents as a rebellious teen, grappling with the sudden loss of someone close to me, and nearly getting kicked out of college," Gates said.

He added that the memoir will cover "the challenges of dropping out of school to make a bet on an industry that didn’t really exist yet", referring to his adventures with Microsoft.

Gates also acknowledged the people along the way who "believed in me, pushed me to grow, and helped me turn my quirks into strengths. And I reflect on the luck I had to be born to a great family in a time of historic technological change and optimism and to come of age just as the personal computer revolution was taking off."

Gates added that after 'Source Code', he plans on writing two more memoirs, one each detailing his work with Microsoft and about his philanthropy. "But Source Code is my origin story, and I’m looking forward to sharing it,"

