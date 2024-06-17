Bill Gates on nuclear energy, ‘investing billions’, high project costs, associated risks & more
Bill Gates addressed concerns about nuclear power post-Fukushima and added that cleaner energy would contribute to fighting climate change. He also spoke about the safety features of TerraPower's nuclear design and the potential for cost reduction through international collaboration.
Speaking to CNN about his TerraPower nuclear energy plant in Wyoming, United States, the hurdles the project faces, and the future of nuclear power, billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates sought to ease fears regarding the radioactive waste and the costs associated with such projects.