Bill Gates on what matters as we head into 2023. 20 Dec 2022
- Billionaire Bill Gates also spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, the global economic downturn
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the world’s largest private philanthropic organisation, will spend the next year trying to make the most of all opportunities. "The opportunities to reduce inequity, even at this tumultuous moment, are out there. Success is a long-term prospect, but it starts with actions we take now," Gates wrote in a letter published overnight on his personal blog, Gates Notes.