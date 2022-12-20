Home / Companies / People /  Bill Gates on what matters as we head into 2023

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the world’s largest private philanthropic organisation, will spend the next year trying to make the most of all opportunities. "The opportunities to reduce inequity, even at this tumultuous moment, are out there. Success is a long-term prospect, but it starts with actions we take now," Gates wrote in a letter published overnight on his personal blog, Gates Notes.

Speaking about the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, the global economic downturn, Gates said, “With the pandemic, war in Ukraine, and downturn in the economy, the past three years have been some of the hardest in recent memory. Everyone in the world has experienced loss during this time—of loved ones, financial security, or a way of life."

The billionaire, too, has hit some personal low points over the past few years, including the death of his father and the end of his marriage.

“As I reflect on the past and look ahead to next year, I’m feeling grateful for the people in my life who support me in difficult moments. They remind me of what’s important, and they inspire me to be a better father and friend. Being wealthy makes my life much more comfortable, but not more fulfilling. For that, I need family, friends, and a job where I work on things that matter. I’m grateful to have all three," he noted.

Gates also said that soon he's going to don a new hat, the role of a grandparent in 2023.

He said, “One of the joys of getting older is to see my three children welcome wonderful new people into our family. Last year I gained a son-in-law, and next year I’ll become a grandfather. I hope I can be as good with my grandchildren as my dad was with his."

