Bill Gates receives Covid-19 vaccine

Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist, received the first shot of a Covid vaccine this week, according to a post uploaded to his Twitter account.

“One of the benefits of being 65 is that I’m eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine," he wrote. He went on to thank scientists, regulators, participants and healthcare workers for their work.

The US started its immunisation programme on 14 December with shots of precious frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech. A nurse in New York was the first person to receive the vaccine in the US.

Last month, the US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris received their first shots live on television and urged public trust in the process.

The United States on Sunday recorded over 25 million Covid-19 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of coronavirus cases in the US has reached 25,003,695, with 417,538 fatalities.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to kill more than 600,000 people in the United States, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"A lot of America is hurting. The virus is surging. We are [at] 400,000 dead [and] expected to reach over 600,000," Biden said.

