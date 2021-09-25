Outer space is the new hot thing among billionaires who are hoping to cash in on the new frontier in future. Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk , the two richest persons in the world right now, have diverted their attention to space exploration in a big way. Bezos took a trip to the edge of space a few months ago aboard the New Shepard spacecraft which has been developed by his company Blue Origin . Musk's SpaceX holds pioneer status in private space travel and recently sent an all-civilian crew into orbit.

However, Bill Gates believes there is “a lot to do" right here at home. Talking to television host James Corden about billionaires' interest in space travel and exploration, the Microsoft co-founder said his focus is currently on finding cures to diseases rampant across the planet.

“Space? We have a lot to do here on Earth," Gates said. “I don't know - I've become obsessed with things like Malaria and HIV and getting rid of those diseases, and I probably bore people at cocktail parties talking about diseases."

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, founded and run by Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, works extensively towards eradicating these diseases.

Both Bezos and Musk have been understanding of the criticism over their space exploration projects. Soon after his maiden space flight, the Amazon chief had agreed that his critics were mostly right.

“We have to do both. We have lots of problems here and now on Earth and we need to work on those and we also need to look to the future, we've always done that as a species and as a civilisation," Bezos had said.

Musk had also agreed that most of Earth's resources should be utilised to resolve the problems plaguing our world. “I think we should spend the vast majority of our resources solving problems on Earth. Like, 99 per cent plus of our economy should be dedicated to solving problems on Earth," he had said. “But I think maybe something like 1 per cent, or less than 1 per cent, could be applied to extending life beyond Earth."

