Bill Gates shares crucial lessons on time management from Warren Buffett
Bill Gates emphasizes the importance of a lighter schedule for productivity, sharing lessons learned from Warren Buffett. Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway discloses a significant investment in Chubb, boosting its shares by over 7%
Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have been friends for over three decades. The Microsoft founder recently reflected on the invaluable lessons he has learned from the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Hindustan Times reported.