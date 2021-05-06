Subscribe
Home >Companies >People >Bill Gates transfers nearly $2.4 billion worth of stock to Melinda Gates amid divorce

Bill Gates transfers nearly $2.4 billion worth of stock to Melinda Gates amid divorce

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates (L) and his wife Melinda Gates.
3 min read . 11:13 PM IST THEO FRANCIS, The Wall Street Journal

  • Billionaires split up stakes in a Coca-Cola bottler, Mexican broadcaster and Canadian railroad

Bill Gates transferred stakes in a Coca-Cola bottler, Mexican broadcaster and other companies worth nearly $2.4 billion to Melinda Gates, as two of the world’s richest people began dividing their wealth after filing for divorce.

The transfers were made on Monday, the same day the billionaire philanthropists revealed on Twitter that they were ending their marriage of 27 years. The stock transfers were disclosed in securities filings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

