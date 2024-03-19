Elon Musk defends ketamine use, says it is ‘beneficial’ for investors
The billionaire tech mogul, in an interview with former CNN anchor Don Lemon, also claimed that he has a doctor's prescription for the use of ketamine
Billionaire Elon Musk has in an interview posted on March 18 admitted to using the prescription ketamine and said that this is "beneficial for investors", Reuters reported. Talking to former CNN anchor Don Lemon, the Tesla CEO said ketamine helps him manage a "negative chemical state" similar to depression.