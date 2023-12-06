comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 06 2023 14:33:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132 0.3%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 607.95 -0.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 223.75 0.61%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 714.45 0.87%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 281.85 -1.28%
Business News/ Companies / People/  Billionaire Gautam Adani climbs world's rich list, closes in on Mukesh Ambani for top spot among Indians
Back Back

Billionaire Gautam Adani climbs world's rich list, closes in on Mukesh Ambani for top spot among Indians

 Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

With net worth of $82.5 billion, the Adani Group founder is now the world's 15th richest person and the second richest Indian on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

File image of Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group (Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT)Premium
File image of Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group (Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT)

Billionaire Gautam Adani has climbed to the 15th spot in the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI) as of December 6, reaching within close distance of India's and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani.

With net worth of $82.5 billion, the Adani Group founder is now the world's 15th richest person and the second richest Indian and Asian on the list. He has gained $12.3 billion from the last list position, but lost $38 billion year-to-date (YTD) – most of this loss can be attributed to the wealth bleed during the Hindenberg allegations.

In January 2023, Hindenburg Research, a New York-based short seller, accused the Adani Group of prolonged stock manipulation and accounting irregularities. These claims were refuted by the Adani Group. Subsequent to these allegations, declines in the stock prices of Adani Group companies resulted in a staggering decrease of almost 60 percent in Adani's personal fortune, plummeting by up to $69 billion.

Ahmedabad's Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, stands as a key infrastructure conglomerate in India. It owns the nation's largest private port and a prominent role in global coal trading. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company within the group, disclosed revenues amounting to $17 billion for the fiscal year concluding on March 31, 2023.

Gautam Adani's wealth primarily stems from his ownership in six publicly traded companies affiliated with the Adani Group, the conglomerate he established.

As per the BBI, Adani's companies and stakes (via promoter group and through the Adani family trust) include the publicly traded companies -- Adani Enterprises (68 percent); Adani Green Energy (56 percent); Adani Ports (63 percent); Adani Power (67 percent); Adani Transmission (68 percent); and Adani Total Gas (37 percent).

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries chairman Ambani retains his topmost Indian spot on the list at the 13th spot with wealth of $91.4 billion. He has gained $1.01 billion since the last change and added $4.33 billion to his wealth YTD.

Rounding up the Indians in the Top 50 of the BBI are Shapoor Mistry with $32.8 billion at 41st spot and Shiv Nadar with $30.7 billion at the 45th position.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 06 Dec 2023, 01:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App