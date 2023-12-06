Billionaire Gautam Adani climbs world's rich list, closes in on Mukesh Ambani for top spot among Indians
With net worth of $82.5 billion, the Adani Group founder is now the world's 15th richest person and the second richest Indian on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
Billionaire Gautam Adani has climbed to the 15th spot in the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI) as of December 6, reaching within close distance of India's and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani.
