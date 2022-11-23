Bankers urged the group to raise this much equity in order to improve the group’s debt ratios, two of the people said. The issuance would also boost the liquidity of the companies’ stocks, addressing two of the most frequent criticisms against the ports-to-power conglomerate. The research firm, CreditSights, had red-flagged the Adani Group’s “elevated" leverage in September. The conglomerate had pushed back against the report, calling their companies’ leverage ratios “healthy."

