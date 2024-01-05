Billionaire investor Bill Ackman defends wife Neri Oxman from plagiarism accusation, implies attack is targetted
Bill Ackman seemed to imply that the allegations, for which Oxman in a previous post on X, acknowledged and apologised for, were targetted attacks. He also linked Oxman's apology and explanation post on the issue.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has defended his wife Neri Oxman from plagiarism accusations leveled against her regarding her Ph.D. dissertation titled 'Material-based Design Computation'. He also seemed to imply that the allegations, for which Oxman in a previous post on X (formerly known as Twitter), acknowledged and apologised for, were targetted attacks.
"Unfortunately, because some of the original sources are not online, and Business Insider was unwilling to give me beyond 4 pm to review these citations, I cannot confirm whether Business Insider or the sources I referenced for this paragraph are correct. When I obtain access to the original sources, I will check all of the above citations and request that MIT make any necessary corrections," she wrote.
"As I have dedicated my career to advancing science and innovation, I have always recognized the profound importance of the contributions of my peers and those who came before me. I hope that my work is helpful to the generations to come. I am also incredibly grateful for the 15 years I spent at MIT beginning when I enrolled in the PhD program in 2005, obtained my PhD in 2010, and later joined the faculty that same year. I became a tenured member of the faculty in 2017 and then left MIT in 2020 after I got married, became a mother, and moved to New York City," she added.
