Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has defended his wife Neri Oxman from plagiarism accusations leveled against her regarding her Ph.D. dissertation titled 'Material-based Design Computation'. He also seemed to imply that the allegations, for which Oxman in a previous post on X (formerly known as Twitter), acknowledged and apologised for, were targetted attacks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"You know that you struck a chord when they go after your wife, in this case, my love and partner in life," he wrote on X, adding, "I am one of the most fortunate people in the universe in large part because of Neri."

He also linked Oxman's apology and explanation post on the issue. "Please see her post below about today’s Business Insider piece about her dissertation. Part of what makes her human is that she makes mistakes, owns them, and apologizes when appropriate."

Ackman went on to extoll Oxman's record as a "former tenured professor at MIT, author of 74 peer-reviewed papers, eight peer-reviewed book chapters, and numerous other journal papers and proceedings".

"She has been awarded 15 patents for various innovations, and her work has been featured in 116 exhibitions around the world including two recent retrospectives at the Museum of Modern Art and SF MoMA. If you would like to learn more about Neri, I encourage you to watch her podcast with Lex Fridman," he wrote, adding a link to Oxman's work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neri Oxman's Statement Oxman in her post, acknowledged the oversight in giving proper credit as due and explained the miss was unintentional. She also stated her intention to check on all the call-outs and make edits where needed.

"Unfortunately, because some of the original sources are not online, and Business Insider was unwilling to give me beyond 4 pm to review these citations, I cannot confirm whether Business Insider or the sources I referenced for this paragraph are correct. When I obtain access to the original sources, I will check all of the above citations and request that MIT make any necessary corrections," she wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As I have dedicated my career to advancing science and innovation, I have always recognized the profound importance of the contributions of my peers and those who came before me. I hope that my work is helpful to the generations to come. I am also incredibly grateful for the 15 years I spent at MIT beginning when I enrolled in the PhD program in 2005, obtained my PhD in 2010, and later joined the faculty that same year. I became a tenured member of the faculty in 2017 and then left MIT in 2020 after I got married, became a mother, and moved to New York City," she added.

