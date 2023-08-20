Billionaire Mark Cuban turned down Uber for $2,50,00 investment in 2009, that would now be $2.3 billion1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 08:47 AM IST
The regret of missing a good deal can go as far as fifteen years, as Billionaire Mark Cuban who turned down investment in Uber in 2009 still feels sad for his decision. During that time, he was asked to invest $250,000 investment in Uber, had it been done at that time, Cuban would have owned stake worth ₹$2.3 billion in the company.