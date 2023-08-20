Billionaire Mark Cuban turned down investment offer in Uber fifteen years ago. Despite being a rich investor, he still regret the decision which would have turned his $2,50,000 of investment into $2.3 billionRs 21 lakh

The regret of missing a good deal can go as far as fifteen years, as Billionaire Mark Cuban who turned down investment in Uber in 2009 still feels sad for his decision. During that time, he was asked to invest $250,000 investment in Uber, had it been done at that time, Cuban would have owned stake worth ₹$2.3 billion in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was approached by Uber cofounder Travis Kalanick about making investment in Uber at a valuation of $10 million. Currently, the company's market capitalisation stands at about $ 90 billion.

In the recent episode of Heart to Heart, Kevin Hart's talk show on the Peacock, Mark Cuban again mentioned his decision and regretted. “I said, ‘I’ll do it at $5 million valuation,’" the Shark Tank star recalled, reported Fortune's Steve Mollman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}