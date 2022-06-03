Billionaires’ net worth unscathed, but  there’s  a catch

Just five of the 18 Indians listed in the top 500 globally made gains to their net worth in this period, gaining 15% together in their net worth. The other 13 lost 19%, in line with the rest of the world if only those who lost are considered. Canada’s 15 billionaires in the top 500 are the biggest losers, having seen a 43% dip as a group in their combined net worth this year.