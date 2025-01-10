Bimla Bisell, wife of FabIndia founder John Bisell, passed away on Thursday at the age of 93 due to age-related complications. She is survived by her son, William, and daughter, Monsoon, reported The Hindustan Times.

Bimla Bisell, fondly known as Bim Bisell has been instrumental in shaping her husband's brand, FabIndia. In 1958, she was a fellow advisor at the Foundation of Cottage Industries Emporium, Delhi, according to an Indian Express report.

With her expertise, she guided her husband, John Biselle, to establish FabIndia in 1960, a brand that specialises in traditional Indian textiles such as Chanderi, Sanganeri, Kutchi or Banarasi across the globe. The rand currently has over 300 stores across the globe, with stores in foreign locations such as Italy, Singapore and the US.