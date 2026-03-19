Binance founder is now richer than Bill Gates. How much is Changpeng Zhao net worth and what fuels his wealth?

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao is at present richer than Microsoft founder Bill Gates, making him not just the wealthiest crypto mogul but also one of the 20 billionaires with over 100 billion net worth, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires.

This comes just 17 months after Zhao, better known by his initials CZ, got out of jail after a sweeping investigation into Binance that found that the company was not adhering to anti-money laundering policies.

Changpeng Zhao net worth According to Forbes Real Time Billionaires, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao net worth stands at $113 billion. He is the 17th richest person in the world according to that list.

The cryptocurrency mogul's wealth became a topic of discussion last week when Forbes in its annual rich list pegged his net worth to be more than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. That time, Changpeng Zhao net worth was pegged at $110 billion.

In comparison, Bill Gates' net worth today stands at $103.9 billion. When the Forbes World Billionaire List was released, his net worth came in at $108 billion. He is the 19th richest person in the world.

Meanwhile, the Binance founder net worth also surpasses that of news agency behemoth Bloomberg's founder Michael Bloomberg, whose estimated wealth as per Forbes Real Time Billionaires stands at $109.4 billion.

As per Forbes estimates, CZ's net worth has skyrocketed over the past year, surging from $47 billion in 2025 to $113 billion now.

What is the source of Changpeng Zhao's wealth? The largest asset that Binance founder Changpeng Zhao holds is Binance itself, the company he founded in 2017. Zhao holds an estimated 90% of Binance, which has an estimated value of over $100 billion.

Binance has also largely been at the root of his skyrocketing wealth despite he stepped down as CEO of the company in 2023, according to Forbes. Conversations with industry insiders and comparisons with other crypto exchanges like Coinbase suggests that Binance is the world’s largest crypto exchange, with roughly 38% market share.

The exchange handles more than $30 trillion of transaction volume a year across spot and derivative markets.

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Apart from Binance, Zhao has about 1,400 bitcoins, which as per Forbes dropped by about 25% over the past 12 months to $100 million. Apart from this, Zhao holds Coinbase's own cryptocurrency BNB, which has remained volatile over the late year.

Who is Changpeng Zhao? Changpeng Zhao is the founder of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Zhao, 47, built Binance into the dominant crypto exchange while maintaining that it didn’t have a global headquarters.

His approach to compliance didn’t sit well with US authorities, who in 2023 charged Binance and Zhao with failing to prevent cybercriminals and terrorists from trading on the platform. Zhao agreed to pay a $50 million fine, stepped down as CEO and was sentenced to four months in custody. He was released in September last year. After his release from a low-security California prison, Zhao pledged in a post on X to focus on investments that would prioritize “impact” over returns.